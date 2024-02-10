- Now Playing
"Justice Never Sleeps and Neither Does Trump's Legal Team"06:05
- UP NEXT
"The Brothers Sun" star Sam Song Li discusses AAPI representation, being a child of immigrants04:49
Florida abortion amendment faces arguments in state Supreme Court04:43
'The Biden economy is strong and they need to lead with this' - Former GOP Comms Director07:20
Legal Limbo: Judge Chutkan Delaying Interference Trial May Not Be Boon for Trump05:29
'This is a conflict about Iran trying to export its influence' - Former NSC Director04:07
No comment from Biden at campaign headquarters following strikes in Iraq and Syria02:14
A horrific public health problem says a medical doctor, on results of recent study showing number of rape-related pregnancies06:26
'He was not held accountable… that just further empowered him': Whistleblower on Donald Trump05:08
Barbara McQuade: 'Big victory not just for E. Jean Carroll but for the rule of law'06:32
A new book showcases RBG's legacy for the next generation05:20
Katie Phang: 'By taking on Trump, these lawyers are forever tainted'04:39
'It’s a power grab!' Mystal on SCOTUS's mentality on the Chevron Deference case06:36
'Donald Trump is not business as usual and we can't cover him that way'07:17
'Crazy!': Trump’s SEAL Team 6 murder argument will be shot down, Watergate prosecutor07:16
Republicans only interested in doing the bidding of their supreme leader Trump: Rep. Robert Garcia04:49
March for Gaza rally held in Washington as Israel-Hamas war nears 100 days02:31
Katie Phang: 'You’re Not Alone and You’re Not an Island in a Sea Of Red'03:37
'Baffling': Fmr. Rep. Denver Riggleman on Secy. Lloyd Austin delay to alert WH on hospitalization07:16
GOP Candidates scramble to appeal to candidates, Biden leans into calling Trump a threat08:12
- Now Playing
"Justice Never Sleeps and Neither Does Trump's Legal Team"06:05
- UP NEXT
"The Brothers Sun" star Sam Song Li discusses AAPI representation, being a child of immigrants04:49
Florida abortion amendment faces arguments in state Supreme Court04:43
'The Biden economy is strong and they need to lead with this' - Former GOP Comms Director07:20
Legal Limbo: Judge Chutkan Delaying Interference Trial May Not Be Boon for Trump05:29
'This is a conflict about Iran trying to export its influence' - Former NSC Director04:07
Play All