Ukrainian officials say at least seven killed in Lviv after missile strikes

“No city is really safe”: Journalist in Odesa describes ongoing threat02:22
Dr. Varon explains long Covid symptoms and high Latino mortality rate01:31
- Now Playing
Ukrainian officials say at least seven killed in Lviv after missile strikes02:18
- UP NEXT
El Salvador cracks down on gang violence03:04
Daria Kaleniuk: 'This Mariupol hell could be repeated in other cities'03:44
Rep. Cuellar, D-TX, on Title 42 and immigration policy04:45
Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine: Putin is trying to intimidate us02:09
Fmr. Ukrainian President: 'Help us to save the world'05:56
José Díaz-Balart explains: Parallels between Russia's conflicts in Syria and Ukraine02:28
Video shows Grand Rapids police officer fatally shooting Patrick Lyoya03:33
Amb. William Taylor: The way to stop genocide is to stop Putin05:16
Rising inflation fuels worries of potential recession03:55
Frank James named suspect in Brooklyn subway station shooting03:34
Breaking down how Brooklyn subway station shooting unfolded04:34
Multiple people shot, several suspicious devices found at Brooklyn subway station03:28
Rep. Espaillat: We should be able to give Ukraine more weapons04:58
'Pure brutality': Journalist Terrell Jermaine Starr describes experiences in war-torn Ukraine04:17
Sen. Menendez: 'Russia is a human rights violator'07:37
Gov. Whitmer on her new suit to protection abortion: 'We do not have time to waste or risk'02:41
Sen. Mazie Hirono on SCOTUS vote, Bucha, Title 42, student loan pause05:30
“No city is really safe”: Journalist in Odesa describes ongoing threat02:22
Dr. Varon explains long Covid symptoms and high Latino mortality rate01:31
- Now Playing
Ukrainian officials say at least seven killed in Lviv after missile strikes02:18
- UP NEXT
El Salvador cracks down on gang violence03:04
Daria Kaleniuk: 'This Mariupol hell could be repeated in other cities'03:44
Rep. Cuellar, D-TX, on Title 42 and immigration policy04:45
Play All