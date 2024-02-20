U.S. vetoes U.N. Security Council resolution calling for a cease-fire in Gaza

- Now Playing
U.S. vetoes U.N. Security Council resolution calling for a cease-fire in Gaza02:46
- UP NEXT
Israel continues search for Hamas leader05:32
German Foreign Minister: ‘Is it not our obligation to provide this humanitarian assistance’ in Gaza?03:28
VP Harris: ‘This is a moment where America has the ability to actually demonstrate through action’05:27
McFaul: It’s ‘hard’ for Navalnaya to fight Putin but Congress has ‘something right in front of them’10:49
How the Michigan effort to vote against Biden in primary could help him in November09:25
Starvation looms in Gaza as the Israel-Hamas war continues04:44
Alon Pinkas: ‘Call it what you want,’ a Gaza ceasefire deal ‘would end the war the way we know it’08:37
Sen. Kaine: Turner's warning of a threat is ‘cryptic,’ ‘he hasn’t indicated what he’s referring to’08:17
'It's not finished': Relative of freed hostages speaks out05:31
Molly Hunter: ‘In Rafah, no one believes’ Netanyahu will wait to launch ground incursion04:24
'There will be no Gaza': Palestinian policy expert slams U.S. policy toward Israel and Gaza06:14
David Ignatius: ‘We're heading toward a showdown between Biden and Netanyahu’ over hostage deal04:50
U.S. officials believe major progress on hostage deal in Gaza could happen this week05:49
Biden cautions Netanyahu about civilians' safety in pending Rafah assault02:51
Displaced Palestinians fear Israeli assault on Rafah03:28
Israeli military focuses on Rafah as Biden becomes critical of Gaza operation02:21
Secy. Blinken says toll of Israel's military action is 'too high' in Gaza02:17
Clarke: Hamas response to Paris hostage framework ‘hopefully’ will lead ‘to a big breakthrough’08:46
'This is the last opportunity' Sen. Chris Van Hollen on the urgency of the funding bill04:59
- Now Playing
U.S. vetoes U.N. Security Council resolution calling for a cease-fire in Gaza02:46
- UP NEXT
Israel continues search for Hamas leader05:32
German Foreign Minister: ‘Is it not our obligation to provide this humanitarian assistance’ in Gaza?03:28
VP Harris: ‘This is a moment where America has the ability to actually demonstrate through action’05:27
McFaul: It’s ‘hard’ for Navalnaya to fight Putin but Congress has ‘something right in front of them’10:49
How the Michigan effort to vote against Biden in primary could help him in November09:25
Play All