LIVE UPDATES: Keith Davidson, former lawyer for Stormy Daniels, Karen McDougal, resumes testimony on Day 10 of Trump trial 

Trump 'has to fundraise' in order to 'help pay for legal cases': Fmr. Jan. 6 committee member
May 2, 202405:53
Former President Trump is back in court today for his hush money trial but was out on the campaign trail yesterday. Republican strategist Susan Del Percio and former Rep. Stephanie Murphy, who was a member of the January 6th committee, join José Díaz-Balart to provide insight on the potential political impact of Trump’s legal woes.May 2, 2024

