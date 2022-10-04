IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Cuban regime cracks down on protesters demanding freedom 

José Díaz-Balart

Cuban regime cracks down on protesters demanding freedom 

"Now you have Cubans across class lines aligning with the protests and aligning with change in Cuba." University of Pennsylvania professor Amalia Daché says the demonstrations calling for freedom across Cuba are a movement, not just a moment.Oct. 4, 2022

