Top Democrat calls out GOP's 'chaos and dysfunction' in the House

Newly-elected Assistant House Democratic Leader, Rep. Joe Neguse responds to Marjorie Taylor Greene's motion to oust Mike Johnson as Speaker and the rush of Republican resignations. "I'm not surprised that House Republicans are jumping ship," Neguse tells MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart. "Chaos and dysfunction are essentially [their] central currency as a governing majority."March 23, 2024