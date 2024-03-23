IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Top Democrat calls out GOP's 'chaos and dysfunction' in the House
March 23, 202406:17

  • The Good News About The Biden Campaign's Fundraising Boom

    08:52
  • Now Playing

    Top Democrat calls out GOP's 'chaos and dysfunction' in the House

    06:17
  • UP NEXT

    American trailblazers: Honoring the legacy of two civil rights giants

    05:06

  • The 2024 rematch: Top Biden campaign official weighs in

    08:45

  •  Political panel skeptical Trump 'bloodbath' comment taken out of context

    07:30

  • End Biden impeachment 'charade': White House counsel to Speaker Johnson

    08:03

  • Trenton mayor: Neighbors evacuated around where suspect is barricaded

    02:54

  • 'Trump's going to have us in WWIII' Aunt Gloria's thoughts on the 2024 presidential race

    03:36

  • Steele on RNC: 'I call it the complete decapitation of the Republican Party.'

    07:59

  • Biden to Black Americans: 'I have your back'

    03:44

  • 'They made a mistake’: Biden doubles down on criticism of Supreme Court during SOTU

    02:13

  • ‘He knew what I meant by it’: Biden explains hot mic moment showing frustration with Netanyahu

    06:22

  • ‘Look what he’s doing. He’s dangerous’: Biden slams Trump over meeting with Orbán

    02:37

  • Exclusive interview with President Biden following State of the Union address

    08:59

  • EXCLUSIVE: Biden says he regrets calling migrant an 'illegal' during State of the Union speech

    00:53

  • Karine Jean-Pierre on Gaza ceasefire deal: 'This is a priority for the president'

    11:25

  • 'Complete capitulation': McConnell's departure could hand Trump control of Senate GOP

    08:27

  • Rep. Balint hammers GOP for failure to draft long-term spending deal

    06:35

  • NBC News projects Trump wins Idaho, Michigan, Missouri caucuses

    01:33

  • Asa Hutchinson will not support Trump if convicted, but doesn't rule out endorsement

    06:47

Jonathan Capehart

Top Democrat calls out GOP's 'chaos and dysfunction' in the House

06:17

Newly-elected Assistant House Democratic Leader, Rep. Joe Neguse responds to Marjorie Taylor Greene's motion to oust Mike Johnson as Speaker and the rush of Republican resignations. "I'm not surprised that House Republicans are jumping ship," Neguse tells MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart. "Chaos and dysfunction are essentially [their] central currency as a governing majority."March 23, 2024

  • The Good News About The Biden Campaign's Fundraising Boom

    08:52
  • Now Playing

    Top Democrat calls out GOP's 'chaos and dysfunction' in the House

    06:17
  • UP NEXT

    American trailblazers: Honoring the legacy of two civil rights giants

    05:06

  • The 2024 rematch: Top Biden campaign official weighs in

    08:45

  •  Political panel skeptical Trump 'bloodbath' comment taken out of context

    07:30

  • End Biden impeachment 'charade': White House counsel to Speaker Johnson

    08:03

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All