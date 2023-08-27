Trump could 'absolutely' be thrown in jail if he violates terms of his release

Former Atlanta Mayor and former magistrate judge Keisha Lance Bottoms joins Jen Psaki to discuss Donald Trump becoming the first former president with a mug shot and her experience on the scene at the Fulton County Jail. Former Mayor Bottoms described District Attorney Fani Willis as "fearless" and said "I believe the more that there's an attempt to intimidate her... you will see her really focus on getting a conviction and making sure that she sends a very big and stern message that this won't be allowed in the state of Georgia." Aug. 27, 2023