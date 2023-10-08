Jerusalem Post EIC says paper affected by 'sustained' cyberattacks amid conflict

Avi Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of the Jerusalem Post, speaks to Jen Psaki about their website experiencing “sustained” and “coordinated” cyberattacks since the early hours of Saturday morning and how they’ve managed to combat the threat. He also speaks about comparisons between the “the chaos and confusion” after Hamas’ attack and 9/11, noting the scale of the attack in Israel is “completely unprecedented.” Oct. 8, 2023