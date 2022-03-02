White House rolls out roadmap for next Covid phase
White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeff Zients discusses with Nicolle Wallace how the White House is planning for the next phase of the pandemic, including the initiative to pair coronavirus tests with treatmentMarch 2, 2022
