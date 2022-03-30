Trump asks Putin for political help as war continues
11:36
Washington Post National Investigative reporter Carol Leonnig, former FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok and former Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes discuss with Nicolle Wallace the former president reaching out to Vladimir Putin for dirt on President Joe Biden.March 30, 2022
Trump asks Putin for political help as war continues
