IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Trump asks Putin for political help as war continues

    11:36
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Connolly on investigating Trump: Hopefully Garland ‘sees that this case has profound merit’

    06:12

  • Intel shows Putin could be ‘out of the fact loop’

    10:15

  • Rep. Lofgren: We are willing to pursue anything that gets us closer to the truth

    11:25

  • Gen. McCaffrey warns: Putin can never be welcomed back into the international community

    08:36

  • Figliuzzi: Free speech ends when you strategize a coup attempt

    10:54

  • Gen. McCaffrey: Russia has ‘lost command and control’

    09:18

  • UNICEF spokesperson: The needs of Ukrainian refugees are growing

    07:59

  • McConnell to vote no on Ketanji Brown Jackson SCOTUS nomination

    03:59

  • Lviv resident: People of Mariupol don’t expect to get out alive

    05:13

  • Sen. Coons: Judge Jackson is handling this process with grace

    04:10

  • Pres. Biden faces the challenge of a generation in meeting with NATO allies

    09:28

  • Democrats and Republicans set the tone for SCOTUS hearings

    10:52

  • Gen. McCaffrey: Putin’s rhetoric indicates he wants the whole country

    08:15

  • Frontline journalists in Ukraine make sure the free flow of information goes uninterrupted

    07:48

  • The pro-Putin wing of the GOP echoes Kremlin disinformation

    10:03

  • Worries grow that Russian forces will target food storage facilities

    05:18

  • Col. Vindman: Russians are trying to decrease the Ukrainian’s will to resist

    06:41

  • Fmr. Zelenskyy Advisor: People are waking up to the fact that the world has changed a lot

    11:01

  • Rep. Himes: Putin can be stopped if he ‘believes his political position in Russia is challenged’

    05:01

Deadline White House

Trump asks Putin for political help as war continues

11:36

Washington Post National Investigative reporter Carol Leonnig, former FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok and former Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes discuss with Nicolle Wallace the former president reaching out to Vladimir Putin for dirt on President Joe Biden.March 30, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Trump asks Putin for political help as war continues

    11:36
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Connolly on investigating Trump: Hopefully Garland ‘sees that this case has profound merit’

    06:12

  • Intel shows Putin could be ‘out of the fact loop’

    10:15

  • Rep. Lofgren: We are willing to pursue anything that gets us closer to the truth

    11:25

  • Gen. McCaffrey warns: Putin can never be welcomed back into the international community

    08:36

  • Figliuzzi: Free speech ends when you strategize a coup attempt

    10:54

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All