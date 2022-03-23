Pres. Biden faces the challenge of a generation in meeting with NATO allies
09:28
Share this -
copied
New York Times chief White House correspondent Peter Baker and retired Marine Colonel Brendan Kearney discuss President Biden’s efforts at the NATO summit this week to keep allies on the same page in support for UkraineMarch 23, 2022
Sen. Coons: Judge Jackson is handling this process with grace
04:10
Now Playing
Pres. Biden faces the challenge of a generation in meeting with NATO allies
09:28
UP NEXT
Democrats and Republicans set the tone for SCOTUS hearings
10:52
Gen. McCaffrey: Putin’s rhetoric indicates he wants the whole country
08:15
Frontline journalists in Ukraine make sure the free flow of information goes uninterrupted
07:48
The pro-Putin wing of the GOP echoes Kremlin disinformation