Florida back in play for Democrats, as reproductive rights on the ballot again in November

Alexis McGill Johnson, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood and Molly Jong Fast, Special Correspondent for Vanity Fair join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction to the Supreme Court decision in Florida which ruled in favor of a 6 week abortion ban in the state but also ensured that a ballot initiative will be before Florida voters on the issue this November, giving Democrats a real opportunity in the increasingly Republican leaning state.April 2, 2024