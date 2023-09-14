IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘We can do something’: TX trauma surgeon makes case for gun safety in new campaign ad

    07:28
  • Now Playing

    Election experts warn United States democracy is 'under great stress'

    09:31
  • UP NEXT

    Threats mount against prosecutors, FBI agents working on Hunter Biden probe

    07:11

  • ‘Lies back in the spotlight’: NYC pension funds sue Fox News over election falsehoods

    08:39

  • 'A fundamental indictment' of the GOP: Romney announces he won't seek re-election

    09:23

  • 'A logistical quagmire': Fani Willis insists to try Trump, co-defendants all together

    11:42

  • ‘The depths of ignorance’: Tuberville wrongly assumes Milley can stay past retirement date

    09:19

  • Kevin McCarthy's 'craven act': Speaker panders to far-right with impeachment inquiry into Biden

    07:48

  • 'Deflection': Trump turns to favorite strategy as he attempts to dismiss charges in Georgia

    07:13

  • ‘Duo of gangsters: Trump and Putin in lockstep on indictments

    09:44

  • Nicolle: 22 years after 9/11, are we capable of national unity?

    11:48

  • New report examines how Ginni Thomas, billionaire activist benefitted from landmark SCOTUS ruling

    05:23

  • Voting rights attorney on the ‘anti-democratic forces’ trying to undo the will of the people

    09:23

  • Trump asks judge in DC election case to recuse herself

    02:03

  • The next Gen-Z congressman? Fmr. Representative's intern on defending democracy in TX

    04:47

  • 'An unprecedented situation': Efforts to bar Trump with 14th Amendment gain steam

    09:08

  • 'Our democracy is at risk': Nancy Pelosi on her 'urgent' 2024 reelection bid

    11:49

  • Fani Willis torches Jim Jordan's ‘interference’ in Trump criminal trial

    11:11

  • Capitol Police officer reacts to Tarrio sentencing: 'Need to be shamed' for actions on Jan. 6

    08:30

  • Former Trump aide Peter Navarro found guilty on two counts of contempt of Congress

    02:44

Deadline White House

Election experts warn United States democracy is 'under great stress'

09:31

Election law expert Rick Hasen joins Nicolle Wallace to discuss a brand new report written by two dozen experts on law, elections, and information security that states that the ongoing threats have put democracy in this country "under great stress."Sept. 14, 2023

  • ‘We can do something’: TX trauma surgeon makes case for gun safety in new campaign ad

    07:28
  • Now Playing

    Election experts warn United States democracy is 'under great stress'

    09:31
  • UP NEXT

    Threats mount against prosecutors, FBI agents working on Hunter Biden probe

    07:11

  • ‘Lies back in the spotlight’: NYC pension funds sue Fox News over election falsehoods

    08:39

  • 'A fundamental indictment' of the GOP: Romney announces he won't seek re-election

    09:23

  • 'A logistical quagmire': Fani Willis insists to try Trump, co-defendants all together

    11:42

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All