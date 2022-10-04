IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Deadline White House

Bombshell in Georgia Senate race encapsulates the state of the Republican Party

08:07

Political columnist for the Atlanta Journal Constitution Patricia Murphy, Axios political reporter Alexi McCammond, and senior advisor to the Lincoln Project Tara Setmayer discuss Georgia Senate Candidate Herschel Walker’s son speaking out against his dad after a reporter alleging he paid for a former girlfriend’s abortionOct. 4, 2022

