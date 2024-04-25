IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘Our girl Karen’: David Pecker testifies discussing Karen McDougal with Trump in White House 
April 25, 202406:12

  • Partisan hacks’: Justice Thomas and Alito show their true colors in Trump Immunity arguments

    08:14

  • ‘Outrageous’: Trump legal team presents ridiculous Presidential Immunity argument to Supreme Court

    09:13
  • Now Playing

    ‘Our girl Karen’: David Pecker testifies discussing Karen McDougal with Trump in White House 

    06:12
  • UP NEXT

    New: Trump Administration officials were consulted on ‘catch and kill’ well after 2016 Election 

    10:39

  • ‘Political with a capital P’: Andrew Weissmann calls out Supreme Court over Trump Immunity claim 

    10:59

  • ‘Eye popping numbers’: Donald Trump’s electoral math problem that will not go away 

    05:03

  • ‘He is like a caged animal’: Donald Trump struggles to control himself in New York courtroom

    08:30

  • Nicolle: ‘These are the facts Trump wants to keep from his voters’ reaction from Hush Money trial

    11:49

  • Lisa Rubin on Trump gag order hearing: ‘Prosecution showed how actions have consequences’

    11:35

  • ‘Catch and kill’ dissected, jury exposed to how National Enquirer worked to help Trump campaign

    06:58

  • Andrew Weissmann: ‘Ground zero of fake news’: Trump campaign's role spreading false stories exposed

    08:55

  • ‘Stunning’: Testimony in hush money trial reveals how National Enquirer worked with Trump campaign

    10:26

  • ‘David Pecker worshiped Trump’: Catch and Kill architect takes the stand in Hush Money Trial

    12:05

  • ‘He will be the star witness’: Ex- colleague of David Pecker details the importance of his testimony

    07:44

  • Prosecution plan to make Trump look like ‘jerk and a sleazeball’ with Access Hollywood tape

    06:38

  • ‘He was not rehearsed’: David Pecker, key figure in ‘catch and kill’ scheme takes stand in NY trial

    11:58

  • ‘Epically offensive’: Nicolle Wallace breaks down what happens when Donald Trump testifies under oath

    10:01

  • ‘The guy is a chicken’: Legal expert does not think Donald Trump takes the stand in own defense

    06:52

  • ‘It’s Huge': Lawyers debating what is fair game if Trump takes the witness stand in trial

    08:14

  • ‘He should be thrown in a cell for that’: Trump’s mob boss tactics threaten Hush Money trial

    07:34

Deadline White House

‘Our girl Karen’: David Pecker testifies discussing Karen McDougal with Trump in White House 

06:12

Susanne Craig, New York Times Investigative Reporter joins Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss the developments with David Pecker continuing his testimony in the Trump Hush Money trial with Pecker disclosing how communications on the scheme continued after the election and while Trump was President of the United States. April 25, 2024

  • Partisan hacks’: Justice Thomas and Alito show their true colors in Trump Immunity arguments

    08:14

  • ‘Outrageous’: Trump legal team presents ridiculous Presidential Immunity argument to Supreme Court

    09:13
  • Now Playing

    ‘Our girl Karen’: David Pecker testifies discussing Karen McDougal with Trump in White House 

    06:12
  • UP NEXT

    New: Trump Administration officials were consulted on ‘catch and kill’ well after 2016 Election 

    10:39

  • ‘Political with a capital P’: Andrew Weissmann calls out Supreme Court over Trump Immunity claim 

    10:59

  • ‘Eye popping numbers’: Donald Trump’s electoral math problem that will not go away 

    05:03

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All