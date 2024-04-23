‘Catch and kill’ dissected, jury exposed to how National Enquirer worked to help Trump campaign

David Fokeflik, NPR Media Correspondent, and Vaughn Hillyard, NBC News Correspondent join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with an in depth look at the work the National Enquirer did during the 2016 Presidential campaign to kill stories that harmed Donald Trump and sow fake news about Donald Trump's political opponents like Hillary Clinton, Marco Rubio, and Ted Cruz. April 23, 2024