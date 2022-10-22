IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Video Shows Anger, Confusion Over Florida Voter Fraud Arrests

Cross Connection

Video Shows Anger, Confusion Over Florida Voter Fraud Arrests

Desmond Meade and LaTosha Brown join Tiffany Cross to discuss the newly released video of the arrests of Florida citizens for voter fraud, despite the fact that some were issued voter ID cards by the state.Oct. 22, 2022

