IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Jan. 6 Committee reveals Mike Pence hid in a parking garage during insurrection

    08:51

  • Herschel Walker Acknowledges 3 Previously Unmentioned Children

    06:56

  • Celebrating all dads Father's Day 2022

    06:02
  • Now Playing

    The Culture Is: Black Women

    05:06
  • UP NEXT

    States move to protect or restrict abortion access ahead of Supreme Court ruling

    05:08

  • Will the Jan. 6 hearings impact voters at the polls?

    06:01

  • Strippers protest for equity in the workplace and push to unionize

    08:14

  • DOJ to probe LA State Police over allegations of brutality and racism

    04:26

  • Rappers Young Thug and Gunna face RICO charges

    07:02

  • Illinois is Routinely Housing Wards Of State In Juvenile Jail

    06:16

  • New summit encourages youth to vote

    05:27

  • The Los Angeles Mayoral Runoff: Rep. Karen Bass vs. billionaire Rick Caruso

    05:23

  • 20th Anniversary of "The Wire"

    08:04

  • The Exploitation of Foreign Farm Workers

    04:59

  • A century after (white) women gained the right to vote, there's still work to do

    11:11

  • Democrats renew push to end racist sentencing

    04:27

  • The Republican plot to overturn the next election

    10:49

  • Black Wall Street Legacy Festival honors 101st Anniversary of Tulsa Massacre

    05:06

  • NRA holds convention in Texas just days after Uvalde mass shooting

    08:08

  • How do we bring Brittney Griner home?

    05:40

Cross Connection

The Culture Is: Black Women

05:06

Joy Reid joins Tiffany Cross for a preview of their special "The Culture Is: Black Women" which airs Sunday, June 18th at 10pm on MSNBCJune 18, 2022

  • Jan. 6 Committee reveals Mike Pence hid in a parking garage during insurrection

    08:51

  • Herschel Walker Acknowledges 3 Previously Unmentioned Children

    06:56

  • Celebrating all dads Father's Day 2022

    06:02
  • Now Playing

    The Culture Is: Black Women

    05:06
  • UP NEXT

    States move to protect or restrict abortion access ahead of Supreme Court ruling

    05:08

  • Will the Jan. 6 hearings impact voters at the polls?

    06:01

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All