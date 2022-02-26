President Biden picks Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his SCOTUS nominee
As Democrats struggle to advance their political agenda, many are wondering whether President Biden's Supreme Court nominee will help the Democratic party in the upcoming midterm elections.Feb. 26, 2022
President Biden picks Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his SCOTUS nominee
