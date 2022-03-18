Former Zelenskyy Adviser Calls On Celebrities to Follow Schwarzenegger’s Lead

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UP NEXT
'No time to wait': Former Zelenskyy press secretary discusses his upcoming address to Congress05:12
White House discussing possible Biden trip to Europe02:25
Ukrainian officials report maternity hospital hit by Russian attack01:57
'Small price to pay': Jason Blazakis on gas prices spiking amid Russian sanctions07:20
'So many uncertainties': U.S. Nuclear Security Official talks Russia plant attack09:27
Former Pence COS on Jan. 6 cmte's claim Trump, allies engaged in "criminal conspiracy"08:36
President Biden should 'offer path forward': Former Obama speech writer talks State Of the Union amid Ukraine crisis 05:07
'More support for Ukraine': Gov. Asa Hutchinson talks State of the Union expectations06:10
'Unifying the country': White House Infrastructure Coordinator talks State of the Union Address06:56
'We are not going to have a military war with Russia': Jen Psaki07:02
'Volatile situation': Ben Rhodes on Belarus joining Russia-Ukraine conflict 05:55
White House Press Secretary talks Ukraine and State of the Union08:34
'Thousands of innocent people are going to die': Rep. Seth Moulton on Russian invasion02:49
'This is an evil act and he needs to call it that': Fmr. Amb. Michael McFaul on President Biden's response to Russian invasion06:15
Trial begins for former officer involved in raid that led to Breonna Taylor's death02:59
'It's a very dangerous moment': Adm. James Stavridis on Russia-Ukraine crisis05:01
Supreme Court rejects Trump appeal to block documents from Jan. 6 committee00:34
'Make sure the work he did is continued': Rep. John Lewis' niece says of new institute08:46
Sen. Romney pushes new version of child tax credit bill with work requirements02:17
Parents opposing mask mandates bombard school districts with sham legal claims02:35
Former Zelenskyy Adviser Calls On Celebrities to Follow Schwarzenegger’s Lead05:43
Former Zelenskyy Adviser tells Craig Melvin “it seems that Putin actually fell for his own lie, he expected Ukrainians to welcome his army with flowers, and that didn’t happen.”March 18, 2022
UP NEXT
'No time to wait': Former Zelenskyy press secretary discusses his upcoming address to Congress05:12
White House discussing possible Biden trip to Europe02:25
Ukrainian officials report maternity hospital hit by Russian attack01:57
'Small price to pay': Jason Blazakis on gas prices spiking amid Russian sanctions07:20
'So many uncertainties': U.S. Nuclear Security Official talks Russia plant attack09:27
Former Pence COS on Jan. 6 cmte's claim Trump, allies engaged in "criminal conspiracy"08:36