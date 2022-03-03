Former Pence COS on Jan. 6 cmte's claim Trump, allies engaged in "criminal conspiracy"
NBC's Peter Alexander is joined by the former Chief of Staff to Vice President Mike Pence, Marc Short to discuss the January 6. committee's claims that Former President Trump and campaign members were involved in a criminal conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election.March 3, 2022
Former Pence COS on Jan. 6 cmte's claim Trump, allies engaged in "criminal conspiracy"
