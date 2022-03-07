'Small price to pay': Jason Blazakis on gas prices spiking amid Russian sanctions
07:20
The U.S. and European allies are considering a ban on Russian oil as gas prices continue to soar across the country. Former State Department Director of Finance and Counterterrorism Jason Blazakis is joined by MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss what the sanctions could mean for the world.March 7, 2022
