IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
FBI arrests Jan. 6 rioter who assaulted officers with a Trump flag
March 8, 202401:43
  • Now Playing

    FBI arrests Jan. 6 rioter who assaulted officers with a Trump flag

    01:43
  • UP NEXT

    Joe: Easy to contrast where the country is today with where Trump brought the country

    02:38

  • Supreme Court weakens U.S. defenses as GOP nominates new crop of extremists

    06:00

  • Cheney effect: Hear from a two-time Trump voter who changed his mind after reading Liz Cheney’s book

    06:13

  • How a federal appeals court decision could affect hundreds of Jan. 6 cases 

    02:15

  • Lawrence: SCOTUS ‘threw out half of Trump’s appeal’ in immunity case

    09:40

  • Rep. Swalwell: Accountability coming to Trump for inciting Jan 6 insurrection

    03:55

  • How Letitia James could seize Trump assets if he doesn’t pay

    03:10

  • Lawrence: Jack Smith asks SCOTUS to move fast on Trump. Nixon case is proof they can.

    07:55

  • Trump’s bombshell move pays off? Supreme Court responds to his request to hold 'immunity' smackdown

    05:51

  • Rep. Garcia: Republicans are turning their backs on democracy

    04:15

  • Trump can be jailed in 2024: Appeals court deals nightmare blow in Jack Smith case

    09:58

  • Prof. Tribe on Trump ballot case: Colorado was doing its job applying the Constitution

    08:48

  • Lawrence: Every justice knows Clarence Thomas should have recused on Trump ballot case

    05:33

  • Judge Luttig: The most historic constitutional and political case in all of American history

    06:48

  • Lawrence: Donald Trump is not stupid enough to believe everything Donald Trump says

    12:42

  • Lawrence on Trump immunity rejection: This is the country I thought I was living in

    05:27

  • Lawrence on immunity rejection: Trump fears Chutkan presiding at his trial

    08:03

  • 'He's not above the law': Trump immunity rejected by court

    10:35

  • Lawrence: Historians’ brief teaches Supreme Court 14th Amendment’s real history

    11:34

Chris Jansing Reports

FBI arrests Jan. 6 rioter who assaulted officers with a Trump flag

01:43

The FBI has arrested Lance Ligocki, a January 6 rioter who assaulted officers with a Trump flag while holding a "stop the steal" sign. NBC News' Ryan Reilly has details on the charges Ligocki is facing.March 8, 2024

  • Now Playing

    FBI arrests Jan. 6 rioter who assaulted officers with a Trump flag

    01:43
  • UP NEXT

    Joe: Easy to contrast where the country is today with where Trump brought the country

    02:38

  • Supreme Court weakens U.S. defenses as GOP nominates new crop of extremists

    06:00

  • Cheney effect: Hear from a two-time Trump voter who changed his mind after reading Liz Cheney’s book

    06:13

  • How a federal appeals court decision could affect hundreds of Jan. 6 cases 

    02:15

  • Lawrence: SCOTUS ‘threw out half of Trump’s appeal’ in immunity case

    09:40

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All