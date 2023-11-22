IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Brian Tyler Cohen

Trump ruling sends tremors through 2024 landscape

06:04

A Colorado judge found that Trump did engage in “insurrection” on January 6th, but ruled he can remain on the 2024 ballot under the 14th amendment. The case is now headed to the Colorado Supreme Court, and likely on the way to a ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court. While MSNBC’s Brian Tyler Cohen says the courts need to decide the issue quickly, he argues why voters shouldn’t leave the issue solely in the Justices’ hands.Nov. 22, 2023

