Trump blows his campaign with massive misstep

Former President Donald Trump’s video statement on abortion this week comes after years of conflicting statements on his abortion stance. In his video he said the legalities around the procedure should be up to the states but considering nearly half of the states in the U.S. have a ban or restriction on abortions, it’s clear how the former president really feels. MSNBC's Brian Tyler Cohen takes a closer look at how Trump’s positions on abortion have been a roller coaster for decades and why Americans simply can’t believe a word he says. For more of Brian’s collab with MSNBC click here https://www.msnbc.com/btcApril 11, 2024