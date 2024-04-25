Trump attorneys descend into disaster at criminal trial

Former President Donald Trump’s lawyer may be losing what many attorneys would consider one of the most important things to have: credibility. It’s no secret that the former president might not be the easiest client to represent but Trump’s attorney, Todd Blanche, might be risking his reputation to do so. Judge Juan Merchan seemed frustrated with Blanche during a hearing this week to determine whether or not Trump violated a gag order in his first criminal trial. In response to Blanche’s claim that Trump was attempting to comply with the judge’s orders, Judge Merchan told the attorney that he’s losing credibility with the court. MSNBC's Brian Tyler Cohen takes a closer look at what went down and what this could mean for Trump’s lawyers and their reputations. For more of Brian’s collab with MSNBC click here https://www.msnbc.com/btcApril 25, 2024