Ginni Thomas advocated for overturning 2020 election
15:29
Fervent Trump supporter Ginni Thomas claims there is no conflict of interest for her husband Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas despite her texts to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, urging him to pursue efforts to overturn the election results. Former Federal Prosecutor Paul Butler, The Boston Globe’s Renee Graham and former Republican Congressman Joe Walsh join Michael Steele to discuss.March 25, 2022
