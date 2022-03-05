DOJ nowhere to be found in 1/6 proceedings

The House committee investigating the January 6th attack on the Capitol is getting closer to connecting Donald Trump and others to crimes or fraud committed in the 2020 presidential election. But where is the DOJ in all of this?March 5, 2022
