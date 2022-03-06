Visa, Mastercard among global businesses pressuring Russia
Visa and Mastercard become the latest companies to suspend operations in Russia amid the ongoing Ukrainian invasion. Global businesses continue to pull out of Russia as wide-ranging sanctions cause a plunge in the value of the ruble. NBC’s Ben Collins, Bloomberg Opinion Editor Bobby Ghosh, and American University Professor Elise Labott joined MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin to discuss the economic pressure that Russian President Vladimir Putin is facing.March 6, 2022
