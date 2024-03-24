IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
U.S. warned Russia about potential terrorist attack in Moscow, NSC says
March 24, 202408:06
Ayman Mohyeldin

U.S. warned Russia about potential terrorist attack in Moscow, NSC says

08:06

The United States shared information about a potential terrorist attack in Moscow with Russia’s government earlier this month, a spokesperson for the National Security Council said. On Saturday, Putin claimed Ukraine was involved and vowed dire consequences for the four suspects apprehended in the concert attack and anyone else involved in the violence. "No one will be able to sow poisonous seeds of discord," Putin warned in remarks translated by NBC News. Clint Watts joins Ayman Mohyeldin to discuss.March 24, 2024

