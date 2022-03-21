The rising death toll for journalists in Ukraine underscores the dangers they face around the world
Last week, Brent Renaud, Pierre Zakrzewski, and Oleksandra Kuvshynova were all killed while documenting the horrors of Putin's war in Ukraine. In an age when members of the press corps are far too often slandered as “the enemy of the people,” the bravery and sacrifice of those journalists on the ground in conflict zones couldn’t be more inspiring. March 21, 2022
