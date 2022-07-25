IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • The threat future doctors face in a post-Roe America

    07:41
    The media's role in the January 6th hearings

    09:56
    Black Churches in Georgia take on the voting rights fight

    05:13

  • Reflecting on the January 6th Committee’s Latest Public Hearing

    08:59

  • John Bolton Says The Quiet Part Out Loud

    07:45

  • Russian missile strike in Ukraine kills 4-year-old girl

    06:10

  • Colorado Secretary of State refuses extradition of anyone traveling to her state for abortion care

    05:00

  • Saudi Arabia Embassy Spokesperson says Biden’s visit was good for the region

    07:28

  • Christian Nationalism Appears Ascendant in GOP Politics

    09:31

  • Religious leaders join legal fight against Florida’s 15-week abortion ban

    01:25

  • President Biden holds controversial meeting with Saudi Crown Prince

    08:27

  • Fmr. Federal Judge: “The only thing we can do is expand the Supreme Court.”

    08:38

  • The fight to preserve American democracy

    06:54

  • Jason Kander’s battle with PTSD

    06:54

  • Longtime abortion-rights activist on the economic consequences of abortion bans

    07:34

  • The economic cost of abortion bans

    02:42

  • How "Ms. Marvel" is changing Muslim representation in Hollywood

    07:37

  • Georgia grand jury investigation closing in on Former President Trump

    07:52

  • Oath Keeper charged with bringing explosives to D.C. on January 6th

    06:08

  • Local prosecutors try to fight back as states restrict abortion access

    06:38

Ayman Mohyeldin

The media's role in the January 6th hearings

09:56

The January 6th committee has wrapped up their hearings for now, but Mother Jones’ David Corn is warning the media could fall into the same trap they did on the Russia investigation narrowly focusing on collusion. Corn talked to MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin on what the media can do to hold Trump and his allies for their actions during the Capitol attack.July 25, 2022

  Now Playing

  UP NEXT

