State attorneys general on reproductive rights

Amid the ongoing conservative pushback against abortion access, consequences are taking shape. Walgreens says it will not dispense abortion pills after Republican attorneys general from 20 states threatened legal action. Attorneys general Kathy Jennings of Delaware, Ellen Rosenblum of Oregon and Kris Mayes of Arizona join MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin to discuss these recent developments and the urgent fight for reproductive rights.March 5, 2023