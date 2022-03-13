IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Republicans praise Biden’s ban of Russian oil while blaming him for rising gas prices

09:10

President Biden's ban on Russian oil and gas imports was met with a rare show of bipartisan support. But as Republicans praised Biden with one side of their mouths, they used the other to blame him, and only him, for higher gas prices, while ignoring the fact that domestic production of crude oil increased in Biden's first year in office. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to Erin Banco, David Rothkopf and Atia Abawi about the GOP double-speak.March 13, 2022

