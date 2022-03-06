Praising Ukrainian citizens for “bravery” simplifies mental toll of war, trauma
The world has praised Ukrainian citizens for showing bravery in the face of Russian aggression, but are we romanticizing their struggles? MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to the Washington Post’s Karen Attiah about the mental toll of war and how performative activism can hurt the same people it claims it help. March 6, 2022
