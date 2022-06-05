IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Blue states won’t wait for Washington to get its act together on gun control

    09:09

  • Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) on the latest Jan. 6th bombshell reporting

    07:01
    Overturning Roe would harm our nation’s military readiness

    05:12
    Rep. David Cicilline on Navarro indictment: “This is a very important victory for the rule of law.”

    06:34

  • How Local Officials Can Prevent Gun Violence In Their Cities

    11:36

  • Republicans Are Plotting To Contest Elections In Michigan

    12:30

  • Will New Nuclear Findings Spur A Resurrected Deal With Iran?

    11:41

  • White House leans toward $10,000 in student debt forgiveness

    01:23

  • The growing conspiracy bloc of the GOP is poised to seize even more power

    07:42

  • Red states are unprepared for a post-Roe v. Wade baby boom

    04:25

  • Rep. Mondaire Jones on gun reform: “I am outraged that Congress has failed to act”

    08:13

  • President Biden Issues Police Reform Executive Order

    01:21

  • The American Exceptionalism of Gun Massacres

    03:40

  • Sen. Whitehouse on gun control and the power of the NRA

    04:32

  • The group of lawyers working to hold Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and other election deniers accountable

    04:43

  • The Shifting Police Narrative Around The Uvalde Massacre

    18:54

  • How GOP Talk of "Evil" Dodges Discussion of Gun Control

    09:02

  • Leaked Xinjiang Police Files Detail Abuse of Uyghurs In China

    07:48

  • Former Trump Administration Official Miles Taylor Announces Departure From the GOP

    08:45

  • Former ICC Official: “it is challenging but not impossible” to hold leaders like Putin accountable

    06:21

Ayman Mohyeldin

Overturning Roe would harm our nation’s military readiness

05:12

The end of Roe v. Wade would have impacts on our nation’s military readiness. Women serving on military bases in states with severely restricted access to abortion could push soldiers to take matters into their own hands or leave the military all together. Navy Veteran Allison Gill tells MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin why she’s so concerned about this.June 5, 2022

