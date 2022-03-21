IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • In beleaguered Kyiv, residents have high spirits as they brace for a prolonged fight

    06:34

  • The rising death toll for journalists in Ukraine underscores the dangers they face around the world

    03:09
  • Now Playing

    On the front lines in Kyiv

    08:11
  • UP NEXT

    How this ends - after warning from Biden, China’s diplomatic assistance could be critical to ending Putin’s war

    07:57

  • Fmr. Ukrainian Prime Minister: “Putin’s problem is that he believes that he is a new Messiah.”

    12:44

  • Rep. Gerry Connolly on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: “I don’t think a diplomatic solution is at hand”

    08:29

  • The International Criminal Court has launched an investigation into allegations of Russian war crimes in Ukraine

    09:04

  • Putin’s war on Ukraine inflames Russophobia around the world

    02:08

  • Lawmakers traveled to Poland to see firsthand the scope of the Ukrainian humanitarian crisis

    06:05

  • Debunking the Kremlin’s vile “denazification” propaganda requires some degree of nuance

    05:59

  • Republicans praise Biden’s ban of Russian oil while blaming him for rising gas prices

    09:10

  • A former adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the people of Kyiv are prepared for a fight as Russian forces appear poised for a revamped attack on the capital city

    08:36

  • The war’s toll on Ukrainian women and children

    03:44

  • Billions in aid has been sent to Ukraine and sanctions against Russia are increasing, but what more can NATO do?

    07:10

  • Amid Ukrainian refugee crisis, a moment of levity in Poland

    01:20

  • Praising Ukrainian citizens for “bravery” simplifies mental toll of war, trauma

    07:39

  • Biden Administration grants temporary protected state to Ukrainians in the U.S.

    02:06

  • Visa, Mastercard among global businesses pressuring Russia

    09:08

  • Reports of discrimination, racism at the Ukrainian border

    06:21

  • Flood of Ukrainian refugees adds to global refugee crisis

    04:18

Ayman Mohyeldin

On the front lines in Kyiv

08:11

MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke with The Washington Post's Sudarsan Raghavan, who got a rare glimpse into life on the front lines as Kyiv's "outgunned defenders" face off against Russian forces. Raghavan discussed Ukraine’s military strategy and what’s next for Kyiv.March 21, 2022

  • In beleaguered Kyiv, residents have high spirits as they brace for a prolonged fight

    06:34

  • The rising death toll for journalists in Ukraine underscores the dangers they face around the world

    03:09
  • Now Playing

    On the front lines in Kyiv

    08:11
  • UP NEXT

    How this ends - after warning from Biden, China’s diplomatic assistance could be critical to ending Putin’s war

    07:57

  • Fmr. Ukrainian Prime Minister: “Putin’s problem is that he believes that he is a new Messiah.”

    12:44

  • Rep. Gerry Connolly on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: “I don’t think a diplomatic solution is at hand”

    08:29

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All