IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nikki Haley wins D.C. GOP primary, NBC News projects
01:20
  • Now Playing

    Nikki Haley wins D.C. GOP primary, NBC News projects

    01:20
  • UP NEXT

    Brand new report reveals widening voter participation gap due to gutting of Voting Rights Act

    08:13

  • Uncommitted vote in Michigan 'doing Biden a favor' by sounding alarm on Gaza policy

    11:20

  • Velshi: A protest vote in a primary election is useful. But don’t play with fire in November

    05:14

  • What Trump's 'string of wins' in Michigan, Missouri, Idaho caucuses mean for Nikki Haley

    06:44

  • NBC News projects Trump wins Idaho, Michigan, Missouri caucuses

    01:33

  • Velshi: When Trump says the quiet parts out loud… believe him

    06:26

  • 'We need to do more': Sanders calls for increased pressure on Netanyahu to ease suffering in Gaza

    08:31

  • Nikki Haley knocks down possibility of ‘No Labels’ presidential bid

    08:27

  • Carlos Lozada: What I learned from reading 887 pages of plans for a second Trump term

    06:35

  • Steve Rattner: Why Independent voters are on the rise

    08:15

  • Biden's substantive border visit exposes hollow Trump stunt

    08:27

  • Rep. Castro: ‘Rebuilding’ foreign economies is among ‘longer term solutions’ to border crisis

    04:00

  • State attorney rips SCOTUS for throwing 'sand in the gears of justice'

    09:31

  • Lisa Rubin: The question SCOTUS has agreed to resolve is a narrow one

    10:33

  • Another judge boots Trump from ballot for insurrection as Supreme Court takes immunity case

    06:30

  • 'It's going to make a big difference' Jennifer Palmieri on how IVF will impact 2024

    05:31

  • 'There is no link to Joe Biden': House Dem slams GOP impeachment inquiry

    05:15

  • 'Really creepy': Former Australian PM on Trump's admiration for Putin

    06:09

  • What brought more than 100,000 to cast 'uncommitted' votes in Michigan

    03:48

Ayman Mohyeldin

Nikki Haley wins D.C. GOP primary, NBC News projects

01:20

NBC News projected that former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley won the Republican presidential primary in Washington, D.C., winning all 19 delegates with 62.9% of the vote.March 4, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Nikki Haley wins D.C. GOP primary, NBC News projects

    01:20
  • UP NEXT

    Brand new report reveals widening voter participation gap due to gutting of Voting Rights Act

    08:13

  • Uncommitted vote in Michigan 'doing Biden a favor' by sounding alarm on Gaza policy

    11:20

  • Velshi: A protest vote in a primary election is useful. But don’t play with fire in November

    05:14

  • What Trump's 'string of wins' in Michigan, Missouri, Idaho caucuses mean for Nikki Haley

    06:44

  • NBC News projects Trump wins Idaho, Michigan, Missouri caucuses

    01:33

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All