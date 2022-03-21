In beleaguered Kyiv, residents have high spirits as they brace for a prolonged fight
06:34
Share this -
copied
Western officials predict that Russia's attempt to conquer Ukraine could be headed toward a stalemate, as heavy casualties and equipment losses take a toll on unprepared Russian forces. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke with Oleksiy Sorokin, the editor of the Kyiv Independent, who reports that despite the grim conditions, the spirit of Kyiv’s residents is very high.March 21, 2022
Now Playing
In beleaguered Kyiv, residents have high spirits as they brace for a prolonged fight
06:34
UP NEXT
The rising death toll for journalists in Ukraine underscores the dangers they face around the world
03:09
On the front lines in Kyiv
08:11
How this ends - after warning from Biden, China’s diplomatic assistance could be critical to ending Putin’s war
07:57
Fmr. Ukrainian Prime Minister: “Putin’s problem is that he believes that he is a new Messiah.”
12:44
Rep. Gerry Connolly on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: “I don’t think a diplomatic solution is at hand”