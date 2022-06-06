Congressman who called for the NRA to be disbanded discusses gun reform and whether it can withstand Sen. Mitch McConnell’s obstruction

As bipartisan efforts at gun control continue, Congressional Democrats fear that Sen. Mitch McConnell will resort to his decades-long playbook of obstructing all efforts at reform. Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-MA) spoke to MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin about his call to disband the NRA and whether gun reform can withstand McConnell’s obstruction.June 6, 2022