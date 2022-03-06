Biden Administration grants temporary protected state to Ukrainians in the U.S.
As refugees in Ukraine continue to flee to bordering countries, the U.S. is offering new temporary protections to those already in the States. As MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin pointed out, this is great but is there a double standard?March 6, 2022
