    Yamiche Alcindor: Felons who are ‘legal to vote’ may be ‘intimidated’ by FL election police arrests

    07:19
    Amb. Ivo Daalder: 'Ukrainians are the only ones who can count on the UK' after Truss resignation

    06:39

  • Jason Furman: The problem with gas prices is that 'they’re largely outside the President’s control.’

    10:59

  • Gene Sperling: Biden total oil reserve tap ‘5, 6 times larger’ than releases under Obama, Clinton

    08:54

  • Why actress Nazanin Boniadi thinks protests in Iran are a turning point for women everywhere

    02:49

  • Speaker Pelosi responds to young members’ calls for generational change: ‘Just win, baby. Just win.'

    10:47

  • Speaker Pelosi: ‘Our democracy is at stake’ in the 2022 midterms

    07:59

  • Sadjadpour: A 'representative government in Tehran' would be a 'geopolitical game changer' for U.S.

    07:26

  • ADL’s Greenblatt: Trump’s social media attack on Jews 'are dangerous comments at a dangerous time’

    07:00

  • Herschel Walker admits for the first time to Kristen Welker: ‘Yes, that’s my check’

    05:35

  • How Wisconsin typifies America's political divisions

    05:48

  • Josh Shapiro: I'm running against 'the most dangerous and extreme candidate in the entire country'

    06:03

  • Parkland father expected a death sentence for gunman: 'I wasn't prepared to hear something else'

    04:47

  • Katie Hobbs: Debating Kari Lake 'doesn't do any service to the voters'

    03:32

  • Sen. Menendez: Saudi Arabia cannot ‘fuel Putin’s war machine’ with ‘impunity’

    05:24

  • Fmr. DNC Chair Terry McAuliffe: Close races in NC, OH, WI should be ‘flooded' with party resources

    05:29

  • Michael Crowley: Saudia Arabia 'always' had 'a lot of leverage’ in its relationship with the U.S.

    04:39

  • Amb. McFaul: Strikes on Ukrainian cities ‘served no military objective.’ It was ‘personal’ to Putin.

    05:52

  • U.S. Amb. To NATO: ‘Focus right now is on air defense’ for Ukraine

    04:49

  • Mark Murray: Republicans overcoming ‘fundamental’ abortion issue to support Walker is 'jarring'

    05:12

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Yamiche Alcindor: Felons who are ‘legal to vote’ may be ‘intimidated’ by FL election police arrests

07:19

NBC News Washington Correspondent Yamiche Alcindor and former Republican Florida Congressman David Jolly join Peter Alexander to discuss the special police force in Florida arresting felons that voted despite being part of a category of felons who do not qualify for voting rights. Alcindor reports, “These people say well, why did you give me a voting card? Why did you give me voting material? Why did you let me register?” Less than three weeks away from the 2022 midterm elections, Alcindor explains that “the felons that are watching this, the ones that are perfectly legal to vote, they're going to be intimidated by watching people get arrested like this.” Jolly adds, “This is a political stunt by a governor who has national aspirations and wanted to be seen as a heavy on rooting out voter fraud."Oct. 20, 2022

