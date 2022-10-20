Yamiche Alcindor: Felons who are ‘legal to vote’ may be ‘intimidated’ by FL election police arrests

NBC News Washington Correspondent Yamiche Alcindor and former Republican Florida Congressman David Jolly join Peter Alexander to discuss the special police force in Florida arresting felons that voted despite being part of a category of felons who do not qualify for voting rights. Alcindor reports, “These people say well, why did you give me a voting card? Why did you give me voting material? Why did you let me register?” Less than three weeks away from the 2022 midterm elections, Alcindor explains that “the felons that are watching this, the ones that are perfectly legal to vote, they're going to be intimidated by watching people get arrested like this.” Jolly adds, “This is a political stunt by a governor who has national aspirations and wanted to be seen as a heavy on rooting out voter fraud."Oct. 20, 2022