  • Janai Nelson: Alabama voting rights case ‘ought to be a slam dunk’

  • John Kirby: North Korea’s missile test over Japan ‘obviously destabilizing’ to global security

    Victor Cha: North Korea is ‘really pushing the envelope’ with their ’23rd missile event of the year’

    All Hands and Hearts staying in FL 'for at least a year to help those in need' after Hurricane Ian

  • Linda Greenhouse: ‘No surprise that people are rather quickly losing faith in the Supreme Court.’

  • 'The system is failing so many women': Kristen Dahlgren shares her breast cancer diagnosis story

  • 'Unlike any I’ve witnessed': Charleston, SC Mayor Tecklenburg on 'very unpredictable' Hurricane Ian

  • Jeremy Bash: Putin’s ‘illegal annexation’ is a ‘clear signal that he believes he's losing the war’

  • ‘Help comes within days, predators come within hours': Florida CFO warns of post-hurricane scams

  • Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré: Hurricane Ian recovery ‘is gonna be one of the worst in American history’

  • Naples Mayor: ‘The ocean and the bay met at once, and the waters flooded in fast and furious’

  • ‘There's no beach left’: Naples hit by major storm surge as Hurricane Ian bears down

  • ‘Everything’s been wiped out’: Naples hit by major storm surge as Hurricane Ian bears down

  • David Henderson: ‘The Oath Keepers have already lost this trial because they've lost jury selection’

  • Mark Murray: New poll shows ’61% of Republicans don’t believe’ Biden was legitimately elected

  • Julia Ainsley: Secret Service gave cellphones of 24 agents involved in Jan. 6 to Inspector General

  • Ali Arouzi: The 'women’s movement’ sparked by Amini death is something Iran has 'never seen before’

  • Mark Murray: The Dobbs decision has 'changed the entire midterm landscape'

  • Brennan hopes ‘sensible people, including in the Kremlin’ will stop Putin from using nuclear weapons

  • Dahlia Lithwick: The Supreme Court is ‘in trouble’

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Victor Cha: North Korea is ‘really pushing the envelope’ with their ’23rd missile event of the year’

Victor Cha, former National Security Council Director for Asian Affairs, joins Andrea Mitchell to assess North Korea’s latest ballistic missile launch, their “23rd missile event of the year” and first missile flown over Japan since 2017. “They’re really pushing the envelope here,” says Cha. “They really seem to be bent on following this path of establishing themselves as a nuclear weapon state before they're willing to talk to anybody else, including the Chinese.” Oct. 4, 2022

