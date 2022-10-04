Victor Cha: North Korea is ‘really pushing the envelope’ with their ’23rd missile event of the year’

Victor Cha, former National Security Council Director for Asian Affairs, joins Andrea Mitchell to assess North Korea’s latest ballistic missile launch, their “23rd missile event of the year” and first missile flown over Japan since 2017. “They’re really pushing the envelope here,” says Cha. “They really seem to be bent on following this path of establishing themselves as a nuclear weapon state before they're willing to talk to anybody else, including the Chinese.” Oct. 4, 2022