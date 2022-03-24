IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Andrea Mitchell Reports

Sen. Mark Warner: NATO should provide ‘more arms’ to help Ukraine continue to ‘push back the Russians’

05:58

Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss what further steps NATO should be taking to bolster the Ukrainian resistance while balancing unity within the alliance. “There is a real feeling that the Ukrainians, and we're seeing this in individual battles, could actually push back the Russians. So I think NATO does need to do more in terms of more arms,” says Warner. “The more we can lean in on weapons I'm supportive. But not to the point where you end up with NATO splintering. That would be a way for Putin to actually become successful.”March 24, 2022

