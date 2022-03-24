Sen. Mark Warner: NATO should provide ‘more arms’ to help Ukraine continue to ‘push back the Russians’
05:58
Share this -
copied
Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss what further steps NATO should be taking to bolster the Ukrainian resistance while balancing unity within the alliance. “There is a real feeling that the Ukrainians, and we're seeing this in individual battles, could actually push back the Russians. So I think NATO does need to do more in terms of more arms,” says Warner. “The more we can lean in on weapons I'm supportive. But not to the point where you end up with NATO splintering. That would be a way for Putin to actually become successful.”March 24, 2022
Now Playing
Sen. Mark Warner: NATO should provide ‘more arms’ to help Ukraine continue to ‘push back the Russians’
05:58
UP NEXT
NATO Secy. Gen. Stoltenberg: Chemical weapons ‘would totally change the nature of the conflict’
08:37
Gen. Petraeus: NATO doubling eastern flank battle groups is a ‘big response’ to Russia
07:06
Sen. Angus King: U.S. ‘should try to waive as much red tape as possible’ to welcome Ukrainian refugees
06:00
Ashley Parker: Biden’s work with Ukraine in 2014 provides ‘fascinating window’ into ‘his thinking now’
08:14
Amb. Julianne Smith: NATO allies ‘prepared to look at a list of consequences’ at emergency summit