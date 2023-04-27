Rhodes: ‘Astonishing’ that a 21-year-old who publicly said 'such crazy things’ had classified access

Prosecutors have revealed they will be asking a judge to deny bail to alleged leaker Jack Teixeira, citing new evidence as to why he is a national security and public safety threat. NBC News Justice and Intelligence Correspondent Ken Dilanian and former Deputy National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes join Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “This is astonishing to me. I mean, it's gobsmacking to me that this kid had a security clearance. I accept the premise that there are a lot of people in the U.S. government that have a need to know classified information,” Rhodes says. “It never would have struck me that a 21-year-old who has said such crazy things in public, that he was denied a gun permit — which is a hard thing to get denied in this country — is just handed access to classified information like this.”April 27, 2023