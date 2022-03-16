Rep. Houlahan: Russia-Ukraine crisis is ‘all about the freedoms’ Americans ‘value and hold so dearly’
Representative Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) joins Andrea Mitchell to react to President Zelenskyy’s Congressional remarks and his request for the U.S. to supply Ukraine with more weapons. “His position in the alternative of not having a having a no fly zone, it's definitely been something that I've been advocating for,” and “there are things that we can still do, in addition to aircraft, in addition to drones and a variety of other sorts of weapons that we can provide,” says Houlahan. “My father was actually born in Lviv, and so I take this very personally. But I think we should each individually take this very personally because it's all about the freedoms that we values and hold so dearly.” March 16, 2022
Rep. Houlahan: Russia-Ukraine crisis is 'all about the freedoms' Americans 'value and hold so dearly'
