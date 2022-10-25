Rep. Conor Lamb: ‘Pennsylvania has a clearer history of ticket splitting than a lot of other states’

Representative Conor Lamb (D-PA) sits down with Andrea Mitchell in Pittsburgh to weigh in on the issues that matter most to Pennsylvania voters. “Pennsylvania has a clearer history of ticket splitting than a lot of other states. We saw it in 2020, where Joe Biden wins by 80,000 votes, and then they elect two Republicans statewide,” Lamb explains. He says Democrats should be touting accomplishments on “issues of substance like Social Security,” that are “valuable to all Pennsylvanians and a number of these independents and even conservative older voters.”Oct. 25, 2022