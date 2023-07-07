IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Andrea Mitchell Reports

Paul Beckett on Gershkovich's 100 day detainment: ‘Dispiriting to see journalism labeled as a crime’

04:32

Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich has been detained in Russia for 100 days after being charged with espionage, something the United States and his family strongly deny. Wall Street Journal Washington Bureau Chief Paul Beckett joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss ongoing efforts to bring attention to his case. “It is very dispiriting to see journalism labeled as a crime,” says Beckett.July 7, 2023

Play All