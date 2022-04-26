Lt. Gen. Twitty: Emerging obstacles for weapons transfer to eastern Ukraine as Russia attacks ‘bridges,’ ‘rail system'

Lieutenant General Stephen Twitty, former Deputy Commander of the U.S. European Command, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the challenges of transferring weapons to Ukraine as the Russian threat moves east, “approximately 400 miles” from the western border. “The Russians now understand that all this equipment’s coming in, so you see them taking the bridges out to prevent the equipment from coming through roads, you see them targeting the rail system to prevent it from coming through the railway,” says Twitty. “How do you get it in when the Russians have bombed all these infrastructure?”April 26, 2022