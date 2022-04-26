IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • President of American Immigration Lawyers Association Allen Orr: 'Individuals at danger' waiting at the southern border in 'very poor conditions, lack of housing, tent cities, cold weather'

    Lt. Gen. Twitty: Emerging obstacles for weapons transfer to eastern Ukraine as Russia attacks ‘bridges,’ ‘rail system'

    Ernest Moniz: Russia has stood nuclear deterrence 'on its head'

  • Vice President Harris tests positive for Covid

  • Roger Cohen: '13 million votes’ for Le Pen ‘reflected a lot of anger.’ Macron ‘will have to adjust his policies accordingly.’

  • Hollywood Director Doug Liman is putting ‘a human face' on the war in Ukraine after filming on the ‘front lines’

  • Amb. William Taylor: Bridget Brink’s nomination to be U.S. ambassador to Ukraine is ‘great news.' ‘She knows Ukraine.’ 

  • Ukrainian MP Kira Rudik: Russian forces are 'committing all kinds of crimes on civilians', 'basically starving people out', 'breaking all the agreements'

  • Amb. Michael McFaul: U.S. diplomatic post in Ukraine means developed relationships, better communication, more demands

  • John Brennan: Video of Putin clutching table ‘shows that he’s a man that has quite a bit of stress’

  • Fmr. Secy. John Kerry: Climate crisis ‘not a Democrat or Republican issue,’ but a ‘universal’ problem ‘we all have an interest in seeing resolved’

  • Fmr. Secy. John Kerry: ‘Temporary’ drilling will bring ‘economic stability’ necessary for transition to ‘clean energy economy’

  • Even more bombshell audio recordings of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy come to light

  • Obama urgent warning about disinformation at Stanford University

  • ICRC Director of Operations: Without humanitarian corridor, Red Cross struggles to evacuate Mariupol ‘under extremely difficult circumstances’

  • Richard Haass: Le Pen winning the French presidential election ‘would open up a major riff’ in NATO ‘solidarity’

  • Finnish Amb. to the U.S. Mikko Hautala: After Russia invaded Ukraine, ‘overnight’ Finnish support for joining NATO ‘shot up to 50-60%’

  • Daniel Yergin: Russia makes an estimated ‘$250 billion’ annually from energy sales to Europe alone

  • Amb. Michael McFaul: U.S. has ‘a major strategic interest to help the Ukrainians win the battle of Donbas’

  • Leon Panetta: "Most important mission right now is to do whatever is necessary" to arm Ukraine for Donbas fight

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Lt. Gen. Twitty: Emerging obstacles for weapons transfer to eastern Ukraine as Russia attacks ‘bridges,’ ‘rail system'

Lieutenant General Stephen Twitty, former Deputy Commander of the U.S. European Command, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the challenges of transferring weapons to Ukraine as the Russian threat moves east, “approximately 400 miles” from the western border. “The Russians now understand that all this equipment’s coming in, so you see them taking the bridges out to prevent the equipment from coming through roads, you see them targeting the rail system to prevent it from coming through the railway,” says Twitty. “How do you get it in when the Russians have bombed all these infrastructure?”April 26, 2022

