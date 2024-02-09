Leon Panetta: By not passing aid to allies, U.S. is ‘sending a message of weakness to the world’

President Biden has shared new criticism of how Israel is responding to Gaza, as congress continues to debate an aid package for Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan. Andrea Mitchell is joined by Leon Panetta, former CIA Director and Secretary of Defense in the Obama administration, to discuss Biden’s relationship with Netanyahu and funding for U.S. allies abroad. On passing aid legislation, Panetta says, “This is a long term battle, and if we continue to just delay and kick the can down the road and not make the decisions that have to be made, we are sending a message of weakness to the world. Both Republicans and Democrats need to know that.” “The failure to enact this package and get it done is undermining United States leadership in the world,” he adds.Feb. 9, 2024