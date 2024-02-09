IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Greenhouse: ‘Colorado just hadn’t met’ the ‘burden of proof’ to sway SCOTUS to bar Trump from ballot

  • Nirenberg: Failed congressional border deal is ‘a political crisis,’ ‘worse than doing nothing’

    Leon Panetta: By not passing aid to allies, U.S. is ‘sending a message of weakness to the world’

    Brendan Buck: Haley’s campaign ‘feels hopeless’ and like it’s ‘waiting for Donald Trump to implode’

  • Sen. Shaheen: GOP lawmakers abandoning bipartisan border deal ‘is the height of hypocrisy’

  • Speaker Emerita Pelosi: ‘Don’t bring a bill to the floor unless you know you have the votes’

  • Clarke: Hamas response to Paris hostage framework ‘hopefully’ will lead ‘to a big breakthrough’

  • Del Percio on Trump ruling: ‘This will not hurt him,” helps him to run ‘campaign from a courthouse’

  • Sen. Bennet: ‘Hell to pay’ if U.S. aid to Ukraine ends, ‘catastrophic for people all over the world’

  • Tim Miller: ‘Isolationist wing of the Republican Party is ascendant right now,’ and underestimated

  • John Brennan: U.S. must ‘take away that capability to strike U.S. forces’ from Iran-backed groups

  • Sen. Murphy: ‘Donald Trump wants those scenes of chaos’ the bipartisan border deal would prevent

  • Kier Simmons discusses regional implications of U.S. military strikes in Iraq and Syria

  • Pres. Biden say U.S. military strikes will continue at 'times and places of our choosing'

  • Johnson and Republican senators criticize Biden's retaliatory response against Iranian proxies

  • Will U.S. military retaliatory strikes deter Iranian proxies or spark a wider regional conflict?

  • The importance of the locations of the U.S. military's retaliatory strikes against Iranian proxies

  • What might come next in the tiered U.S. military retaliation against Iranian proxies

  • Fmr. CISA director: China is ‘a much more nefarious, insidious threat’

  • Rep. Quigley: ‘If we let stand Putin's aggression, we're inviting more bloodshed’ & defense spending

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Leon Panetta: By not passing aid to allies, U.S. is ‘sending a message of weakness to the world’

President Biden has shared new criticism of how Israel is responding to Gaza, as congress continues to debate an aid package for Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan. Andrea Mitchell is joined by Leon Panetta, former CIA Director and Secretary of Defense in the Obama administration, to discuss Biden’s relationship with Netanyahu and funding for U.S. allies abroad. On passing aid legislation, Panetta says, “This is a long term battle, and if we continue to just delay and kick the can down the road and not make the decisions that have to be made, we are sending a message of weakness to the world. Both Republicans and Democrats need to know that.” “The failure to enact this package and get it done is undermining United States leadership in the world,” he adds.Feb. 9, 2024

